Arlington police investigating cars 'tagged with racist, vulgar graffiti'

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arlington police are investigating after 17 cars were tagged with racist and vulgar graffiti between Friday night and Saturday morning in multiple neighborhoods.

Vandals randomly tagged cars in the East and South Districts, according to police.

"We do not have any evidence that would indicate any of the victims' vehicles were specifically targeted by the vandals. The victims are multiple races, genders, and ages," police said.

Detectives are canvassing the affected neighborhoods for information and surveillance video. Based on their investigation, police said they believe all the incidents. The vandalism was "likely committed by the same individuals" as well.

Law enforcement officials are following up on leads but have yet to identify the culprit.