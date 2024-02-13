Arlington park closes after multiple children bitten by coyote

ARLINGTON - Barricades and flashing warning signs punctuate the threat of aggressive coyotes at Arlington's Parkway Central Park. City leaders closed the park to the public Tuesday night after a coyote bit three children.

The city was notified the first child was bitten on Saturday and it made the decision to close the park after it was notified that a second child was bitten on Tuesday by what it believes is the same coyote. The city said neither child was hospitalized.

Animal Services and police officers set traps and patrolled the park to tranquilize and trap the coyote, but they couldn't find it.

map of Parkway Central Park in Arlington CBSNewsTexas

Then, on Wednesday, the City of Arlington said it was notified of a third child bitten by a coyote in the park. All three children have been treated and released from the hospital. They will also get post-rabies treatment.

"Coyotes, which are typically afraid of people, can be found throughout Arlington. Sightings may be common, but aggressive encounters have been rare here," Code Compliance Director Brian Daugherty said.

The city announced a partnership with the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Wildlife Services to trap and remove the coyote(s).

"We have three traps, set game cams, and we've been scouring the area trying to locate the coyote or coyotes," Ashley Woolnough said.

Woolnough, Arlington's Animal Services manager, talked about the creature's behavior as they sought to catch and tranqilize.



"They're also more active right now due to breeding season," Woolnough explained. "From February through March; during this time, they are more territorial, more aggressive and more active."

The city said coyotes removed from the park will be tested for rabies and the families of the children who were bitten will be notified of the results.

"If you do spot wildlife, we encourage you to report it on our website so it can be appropriately tracked and addressed with our Animal Services staff," Daugherty said.

Meanwhile, people who use the park are having second thoughts about returning. Estrietta De Kluertz said she was at the park when one of the attacks happened with her four-year-old son.

"My husband and I have said we're probably not going to go back there unless they put fencing around where the woods is," De Kluertz said.

She said the woods are too close to the playground.

Parkway Central Park will remain closed until further notice. For more information, click here.