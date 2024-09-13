Watch CBS News
Local News

School threats lead to 2 arrests in Arlington; suspects charged with felonies

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

At least a dozen North Texas school district's on alert after state-wide hoax threats
At least a dozen North Texas school district's on alert after state-wide hoax threats 02:14

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department made two arrests Thursday amid a rash of threats against North Texas schools on social media.

Administrators at Arlington High School flagged a social media threat to the school resource officer on Thursday, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. Police said they traced the post to 18-year-old Kevin Martinez-Molina, who is not a student at Arlington High School.

Martinez-Molina told officers he made the post as a prank, according to police. He was arrested and charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, and is being held at the Arlington city jail. Information on a court hearing or whether he has an attorney was not immediately available.

A student at Arlington ISD's Gunn Junior High School was also arrested Thursday after multiple witnesses reported the student for making a verbal threat against the school, police said. The student was arrested and charged for allegedly making a terroristic threat and was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. The student's identity will not be released.

"We will use every resource available to us to try to identify who is creating threatening posts," Arlington PD wrote in the Facebook post. "And as we've stated before, we will not hesitate to arrest and file criminal charges against those individuals, regardless of whether the threat is real or fake." 

CBS News Texas has reached out to Arlington ISD for comment. 

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.