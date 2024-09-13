School threats lead to 2 arrests in Arlington; suspects charged with felonies

At least a dozen North Texas school district's on alert after state-wide hoax threats

At least a dozen North Texas school district's on alert after state-wide hoax threats

At least a dozen North Texas school district's on alert after state-wide hoax threats

ARLINGTON – The Arlington Police Department made two arrests Thursday amid a rash of threats against North Texas schools on social media.

Administrators at Arlington High School flagged a social media threat to the school resource officer on Thursday, the police department said in a Facebook post Friday. Police said they traced the post to 18-year-old Kevin Martinez-Molina, who is not a student at Arlington High School.

Martinez-Molina told officers he made the post as a prank, according to police. He was arrested and charged with allegedly making a terroristic threat, which is a felony, and is being held at the Arlington city jail. Information on a court hearing or whether he has an attorney was not immediately available.

A student at Arlington ISD's Gunn Junior High School was also arrested Thursday after multiple witnesses reported the student for making a verbal threat against the school, police said. The student was arrested and charged for allegedly making a terroristic threat and was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center. The student's identity will not be released.

"We will use every resource available to us to try to identify who is creating threatening posts," Arlington PD wrote in the Facebook post. "And as we've stated before, we will not hesitate to arrest and file criminal charges against those individuals, regardless of whether the threat is real or fake."

CBS News Texas has reached out to Arlington ISD for comment.