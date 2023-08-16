Arlington business owner arrested after fatally shooting fired employee, police say

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The owner of an Arlington business is facing a murder charge after a "tense verbal exchange" turned deadly Tuesday.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Arlington Police Department received a 911 call from Javier Arrendondo, 42, who owns a business in the 900 block of W. Division Street. He was requesting assistance with an employee he had just fired who was refusing to leave the store, the report states.

As officers were en route, they were told shots were fired at the same location.

When officers arrived at Division Street, they found the 46-year-old employee lying unresponsive inside the business with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to APD, Arredondo and the employee had a "tense verbal exchange" after Arredondo told the employee he was fired.

Just minutes after placing the 911 call, Arredondo pulled out a handgun, fired multiple times and shot the employee, the report states.

APD said Arredondo asked his other employees to leave the building during the exchange, so no one else was inside at the time of the shooting.

No weapons were found on the deceased employee and, according to APD, it does not appear he had any intentions to physically assault Arredondo.

After consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office, officers arrested Arredondo. He was booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with murder.

Javier Arredondo, Arlington business owner charged with murdering a just terminated employee after "a tense verbal exchange." Arlington Police Department

The employee's identity has not yet been released.