Texas Appeals Court reverses conviction in voting case that received national attention

TARRANT COUNTY — The Tarrant County woman sentenced in a controversial illegal voting case will avoid going to prison.

Crystal Mason. CBS News

Thursday, an appeals court reversed the conviction of Crystal Mason. She was facing five years in prison after attempting to vote in Fort Worth during the 2016 presidential election.

Mason was on supervised release, so she was not allowed to vote. But she testified in 2018 that had she known she was not allowed to vote, she wouldn't have tried.

Her provisional ballot didn't count because she was ineligible to vote.

The case returned to the Appeal Court after the Criminal Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, ruled in 2022 that the original judge who convicted and sentenced Mason and the appellate court which upheld her conviction, made a mistake; finding the Criminal Court of Appeals found the lower courts failed to require proof that Mason had actual knowledge it was a crime for her to vote during the 2016 election.