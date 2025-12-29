Anthony Joshua, British heavyweight champion boxer, injured in fatal Nigeria car crash

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua sustained minor injuries on Monday in a fatal highway crash in Nigeria, regional officials said. Local media said two other people were killed in the accident.

The two-time world heavyweight champion, who beat YouTube personality Jake Paul by knockout in a non-title bout just over a week ago in Miami, was in a vehicle involved in a crash and was taken to a local hospital, Ogun Police representative Lanre Ogunlowo confirmed to CBS News.

"The vehicle conveying Anthony Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. He was seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and (is) receiving medical attention," Lagos police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said later in a statement.

Gbenga Omotoso, a representative of the Lagos state government, said in a social media post that it was a deadly accident.

Joshua was involved in a "fatal crash just before Sagamu Exchange on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway," Omotoso said in his post on X, adding that state authorities had sent medical personnel to respond.

Images published by Nigerian outlet Punch Newspapers, which said two people were killed in the wreck, showed Joshua sitting in the back seat of a car with no shirt on, seemingly alert and without serious visible injuries, but with broken glass around him after the crash.

Punch said the crash occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the car he was riding in collided with a truck.

Joshua was born in Britain to Nigerian parents and often visits the African nation.

CBS News' Delphine Reau in London contributed to this report.