Another hot day Saturday, rain chances increase next week

We have another hot, sunny, and muggy day on the way.

The pups will likely request a dip in the pool, like Archie here, to stay cool.

Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid/upper 90s and it will feel close to 100 at times.

If you need to wash the car, we are giving it the green light for today and tomorrow.

But scattered showers and storms will greet some of us on Monday morning.

A cold front will slide in from the Northwest on Sunday afternoon, increasing clouds across the area and keeping highs in DFW in the lower 90s.

There will be a noticeable temperature gradient across North Texas tomorrow, with western areas topping out in the upper 80s due to thicker cloud cover and some showers. While it will be in the 90s the further east you go.

Most of the rain will be in our western counties Sunday evening with rain pushing east as we head towards sunrise on Monday. Scattered storms are also possible.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon with much cooler temperatures, highs top out in the lower 80s.

The front stall out in the area and will keep rain chances in the forecast through midweek as disturbances move along it.

Right now, rain chances look to pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the timing could shift a bit as we get closer.

The active pattern with increased cloud cover will keep temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

Astronomical Fall starts tomorrow! And the State Fair of Texas starts Friday, woohoo, can't wait!

The tropics are really starting to wake up, multiple areas in the Atlantic have a low chance of development.

We are closely watching the southwestern Gulf for development next week, we could see "Helene" develop.

This is just one model, and it is still several days out, so we will continue to see changes in the forecast.

But areas along the north central and eastern gulf should monitor its development closely.