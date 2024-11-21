Watch CBS News
Another chilly North Texas morning before a warm weekend

By Jeff Ray

Chilly night and morning temperatures lay in store for North Texas
NORTH TEXAS — North Texas awoke to the coldest morning of the season Thursday with lows in the 30s for the first time in months.

download.png

There will be another frosty start to the day Friday morning, lows are expected to drop right back down in the 30s.

download.png

DFW is not forecast to hit freezing anytime soon. North Texas typically has its first freeze, and end of the growing season, by Nov. 22.

download.png

Gardeners have enjoyed a longer-than-normal growing season. It continues for at least 10 more days.

download.png

We are expecting a very big warm-up for the weekend. Areas of North Texas will hit around 80 degrees by Sunday. Then another front arrives early Monday to bring Fall temperatures back to North Texas.

download.png

We continue to monitor the weather for Thanksgiving. We'll continue with very small rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly it'll be clouds and brisk winds.

download.png

The system that moves over North Texas will not produce much rain here. Just look at the 7-day outlook that includes Thanksgiving Day.

download.png

Highs will be in the 50s on Black Friday and that weekend, so coats are required. Here is your 7-day forecast.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

