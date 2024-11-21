Another chilly North Texas morning before a warm weekend

Chilly night and morning temperatures lay in store for North Texas

Chilly night and morning temperatures lay in store for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — North Texas awoke to the coldest morning of the season Thursday with lows in the 30s for the first time in months.

There will be another frosty start to the day Friday morning, lows are expected to drop right back down in the 30s.

DFW is not forecast to hit freezing anytime soon. North Texas typically has its first freeze, and end of the growing season, by Nov. 22.

Gardeners have enjoyed a longer-than-normal growing season. It continues for at least 10 more days.

We are expecting a very big warm-up for the weekend. Areas of North Texas will hit around 80 degrees by Sunday. Then another front arrives early Monday to bring Fall temperatures back to North Texas.

We continue to monitor the weather for Thanksgiving. We'll continue with very small rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly it'll be clouds and brisk winds.

The system that moves over North Texas will not produce much rain here. Just look at the 7-day outlook that includes Thanksgiving Day.

Highs will be in the 50s on Black Friday and that weekend, so coats are required. Here is your 7-day forecast.