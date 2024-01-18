Another Arctic blast is on the way to North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Another Arctic blast is headed our way just in time for the weekend.

CBS News Texas

Today, after a cold start, we'll see high temperatures in the mid 50s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting to 25-30 mph.

Then, tonight, our winds will pick up even more as a cold front delivers another arctic airmass our way, significantly dropping our temperatures from Friday through the weekend.

On Friday, we'll start the day with temperatures in the 20s. However, a breezy wind will create wind chill values in the single digits and teens in most of North Texas.

Remember to care for your pets, plants, your elderly neighbors and protect your pipes around your home. High temperatures will climb only into the mid 30s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

On Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the teens. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

Then, on Sunday, highs will reach the upper 30s under cloudy skies. A few late night showers are possible all ahead of a soggy stretch of weather next week.

In fact, a frontal system will bring an ample amount of moisture to North Texas from Monday through at least Thursday.

On Monday morning, in particular, a little sleet or freezing rain could develop for our communities along the Red River, but for most of North Texas. But most of the area will see rain.

High temperatures next week will be in the 50s and low 60s, so most of this event will be rain. Some of it could be heavy. Our forecast models are saying we could see between 1 and 2 inches of rain or higher area wide next week.