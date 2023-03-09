American Airlines pilots' union votes to authorize strike vote

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The union that represents American Airlines pilots announced Thursday it has authorized a strike vote against the Fort Worth-based carrier.

The news from the Allied Pilots Association comes even as American Airlines CEO Robert Isom announced Tuesday the airline was prepared to match Delta Airlines' recent wage hikes and provide the same profit-sharing formula.

"While our negotiating committee reports good progress, we remain steadfast and focused that now is the time to reach an agreement with American Airlines," the APA said in a statement. "Management must understand that they need to demonstrate the same level of commitment to bargaining that other airline management teams have shown in recent months."

The association said it will establish a strike center and hold a strike authorization vote in April.

"We are cautiously optimistic of management's commitments and presence at the table," the association said. "APA remains committed to reach an agreement with American Airlines management in the near term, but every APA pilot understands actions speak louder than words and we must prepare for any eventuality."

Under the pay increases announced by Isom on Tuesday, American pilots would receive pay increases of, on average, 21% the first year of the new contract and 40% by the fourth year.

"We look forward to reaching an agreement with APA quickly so that American's pilots can benefit from meaningful enhancements to their pay and quality of life," American said in a statement released Thursday afternoon..