Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Houston girl, believed to be with older man

HOUSTON — A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alice Cordova was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Greens Road, the Texas Center for the Missing reported on behalf of the Houston Police Department.

The child is believed to be with an older male in a black pickup truck (make and model unknown), Houston police said. Her clothing description was not immediately available.

If you have any information on the child's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.