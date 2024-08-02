Watch CBS News
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Houston girl, believed to be with older man

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

HOUSTON — A regional Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Alice Cordova was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Greens Road, the Texas Center for the Missing reported on behalf of the Houston Police Department.

The child is believed to be with an older male in a black pickup truck (make and model unknown), Houston police said. Her clothing description was not immediately available.

If you have any information on the child's whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

