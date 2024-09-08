Amber Alert issued for two North Texas children

WISE COUNTY — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children from North Texas.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 33-year-old Hispanic male Jose Luis Diaz Martinez has abducted Yaretzi Diaz, 6, and Gael Diaz, 2. The children were last seen Sunday morning in Paradise, just north of Fort Worth.

The suspect was driving a white 2007 Nissan pickup truck with Texas license plate BV03992.

If you have any information about the suspect or children's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or the Wise County Sheriff's Office at (940)-627-5971.