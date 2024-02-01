AMBER Alert canceled for missing boy from Little Elm

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Little Elm

UPDATE 7:45 A.M.: Kylin Arnold has been located safe.

LITTLE ELM – Police are searching for 10-year-old Kylin Arnold.

He was last seen in the 26500 block of E University Drive in Little Elm around 3:15 p.m. Jan. 31. Police say he was walking out of the Alta 380 apartment complex on foot heading south.

Kylin was seen wearing a white hoodie, dark joggers and dark shoes.

Police describe him as 5 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Kylin, contact the Little Elm Police Department at (940)349-7970.