Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy in Little Elm Little Elm police need your help finding a 10-year-old little boy named Kylin, . And police are describing this as a critical missing child case. Kylin was last seen Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. at the Alta 3Eighty apartment complex, which is right on East University Drive. It comes up as an Aubrey, Texas address. But again, this is issued out of Little Elm. He was seen on foot heading southbound.