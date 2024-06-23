Amber Alert issued for El Paso area 6-month-old

NORTH TEXAS — An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Thomas Gallardo Jr., who was last seen with Thomas Gallardo in El Paso on Saturday.

Thomas Gallardo Jr. was last seen in the 700 block of Karl Dr. at 11:55 p.m. on June 22.

He is described as 2 feet-3 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red Jordan onesie with black spots and was not wearing socks or shoes.

28-year-old Thomas Gallardo is described as 5-feet-8 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police are also searching for a Blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate, number LWR 5358.

The public is asked to report information about Thomas Gallardo Jr.'s whereabouts to the El Paso Police Department at (915)-212-4068 or call 911.