Watch CBS News
Local

Amber Alert issued for El Paso area 6-month-old

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-month-old Thomas Gallardo Jr., who was last seen with Thomas Gallardo in El Paso on Saturday.

thomas-gallardo.png
CBS News Texas

Thomas Gallardo Jr. was last seen in the 700 block of Karl Dr. at 11:55 p.m. on June 22. 

He is described as 2 feet-3 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a red Jordan onesie with black spots and was not wearing socks or shoes. 

28-year-old Thomas Gallardo is described as 5-feet-8 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white shoes. 

Police are also searching for a Blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate, number LWR 5358. 

amber-alert-truck-gallardo.png
CBS News Texas

The public is asked to report information about Thomas Gallardo Jr.'s whereabouts to the El Paso Police Department at (915)-212-4068 or call 911.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 8:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.