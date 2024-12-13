Amber Alert issued for 2 boys abducted from Tyler

TYLER – Police are searching for two critical missing children abducted in Tyler.

On Friday, Dec.13, at around 7:10 a.m., Tyler Police Department officers responded to a report of two missing children at Evergreen Apartments, located at 4123 S Park Drive, police said.

Police said the caller stated that her two children were last seen at the location at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Legend Sanford, 3, was last seen wearing a blue Paw Patrol shirt and black, red and white pants. Kannon O'Neal, 4, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants with blue and red stripes.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play and no information on their mental or physical condition available at this time.