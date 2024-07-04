Amber Alert issued for two young boys in Collin County

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for two missing boys Thursday afternoon in Collin County.

Benjamin Perales, left, and Brandon Perales Texas Department of Public Safety

Brandon Perales, 8, and Benjamin Perales, 6, were last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station on the corner of West Audie Murphy Parkway and Harvard Boulevard in Farmersville.

Police say they were last seen with their father, 27-year-old Brandon Perales, who was driving a black 2019 Ford Fusion with unknown license plates.

According to the Princeton Police Department, the suspect was calling a local business Thursday morning threatening to kill himself and his estranged wife, who worked at the business. Officers responded to the area but did not find him.

Brandon Perales Texas Department of Public Safety

Princeton police say the suspect was also sending threatening text messages to his estranged wife, who is the mother of the missing boys.

Authorities say the boys are in imminent danger and are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Princeton Police Department at (972) 736-3901.