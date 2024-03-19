AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old San Antonio boy

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 3-year-old boy.

Kaiden Kriger was last seen at noon Monday at the Children's Lighthouse at Alamo Ranch, a daycare center located in west San Antonio.

He was wearing a black jacket and a red Spiderman shirt with a Spiderman mask/hoodie attached. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaiden Kriger, 3 (left) and Savannah Kriger, 32 (right) Texas Department of Public Safety

BCSO is also searching for Savannah Kriger, who they say is the suspect in the AMBER Alert. She is 32 years old, stands 5-foot-5 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a red shirt.

If you have information about their whereabouts, contact the BCSO at (210)335-6000.