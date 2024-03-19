Watch CBS News
AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old San Antonio boy

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 3-year-old boy.

Kaiden Kriger was last seen at noon Monday at the Children's Lighthouse at Alamo Ranch, a daycare center located in west San Antonio.

He was wearing a black jacket and a red Spiderman shirt with a Spiderman mask/hoodie attached. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

kriger-amber-alert.jpg
Kaiden Kriger, 3 (left) and Savannah Kriger, 32 (right) Texas Department of Public Safety

BCSO is also searching for Savannah Kriger, who they say is the suspect in the AMBER Alert. She is 32 years old, stands 5-foot-5 and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and a red shirt.

If you have information about their whereabouts, contact the BCSO at (210)335-6000.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 7:54 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

