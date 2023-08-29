Amarillo drug dealer faces up to life in prison, charged with possession of firearms & glock switches

AMARILLO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – An Amarillo drug dealer could face up to life in prison after he was indicted on several federal drug and firearm charges.

Gabriel Michael Rendon, 28, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of machine guns, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rendon has been legally barred from handling firearms for an Arkansas state court conviction for possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Rendon had an arsenal of 76 firearms and 54 Glock switches.

"Glock switches – inch-long devices that convert regular firearms into machine guns capable of a terrifyingly swift rate of fire – are proliferating rapidly in North Texas," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton. "An armed drug trafficker is always bad news; a drug trafficker armed with a switch is exponentially more dangerous. We cannot and will not allow these devices to take over our streets."

Rendon's wife, 28-year-old Jane Marie Burgess, was charged with giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. She allegedly purchased firearms for her husband.

During a search of Rendon's home on July 26, Burgess allegedly told law enforcement that he was armed at all times when he was at home.

Burgess could face up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Rendon allegedly possessed 43 pistols, 23 rifles, four shotguns and four revolvers in furtherance of his drug trafficking business.

"Citizens of Amarillo can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Mr. Rendon no longer terrorizes the streets of their city," said ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II. "Illegal firearms and illicit drugs are never a good combination, especially when those guns are possessed by a prohibited person. Together with the United States Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners, we will continue to pursue the worst of the worst lawbreakers living amongst us in our communities."