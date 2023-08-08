Al's Formal Wear suddenly closes all DFW stores

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A prominent, longtime North Texas formal wear chain suddenly shut down, raising concerns among employees about customers who have weddings and other events coming up.

CBS News Texas has learned that the parent company of Al's Formal Wear, which started in Fort Worth 61 years ago, closed all of its DFW stores and informed employees it is ceasing operations.

First, they were told to place signs on doors saying they would be closed on Sunday.

Then, early Monday morning an urgent email from the owners of Al's Formal Wear said that employees were being laid off at the chain's of five DFW locations and that the company was closing its doors for good and would cease operations.

"I wish I had better answers," said Tony Abraham, who was an assistant manager at the Al's Formal Wear on Oaklawn for seven years.

Now he looks inside a locked store full of merchandise out of a job.

"We came to work loyally for months and years and we've been here for our customers and we are as surprised as the public is, I'm sure," Abraham said.

Al's parent company, Dapper and Dashing is based out of Atlanta and owns seven other tuxedo and bridal shops across the country.

None of the locations answered the phone when we called and if you try to place an order at the company's main number, only a message stating hours and company information is heard.

Abraham and other employees we spoke to could be focusing on their futures, but they say their immediate concern is making customers with pending orders aware so they can get refunds and make other arrangements.

"My concern is that they'll have some additional stress on them," said Abraham. "That hopefully should not have happened. But then again, I don't know if there is a plan in place and that we've just been removed from that scenario."

Another laid-off employee who wanted to remain anonymous criticized the formal wear chain for not being more forthcoming with its customers:

"We are appalled and honestly disgusted at the way upper management and ownership have handled this. This isn't just a pizza joint that closed down and it only affected the employees. This intrudes on one of the most special days of someone's life. A day that we all know is not cheap. I see how stressed our brides and grooms are just planning a wedding and then for something like this to happen."

We have not been able to get a response from the company to our messages.

The employees said they would gladly reach out to any customers themselves if they still had access to the orders. They are also hoping that someone will buy Al's five locations here and allow them to be rehired.