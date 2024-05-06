Watch CBS News
Local News

Remembering the Allen shooting victims

By Andrea Lucia

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ALLEN — Monday night, the City of Allen hosted a remembrance event at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The mayor, Baine Brooks said the city wanted to have an event to honor the victims and comfort those still healing.

The event featured performances by the Allen High School Choir and the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra, including a work specially commissioned by the community orchestra as a tribute to the victims who died.

Allen One Year Later remembrance event by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

Eight people lost their lives on that day, a Saturday in May with beautiful weather that had drawn people out to the mall.

An Allen police officer happened to be there when at 3:36 p.m. he heard the shots.

A man with body armor and an AR-15-style rifle had pulled in front of the H&M store and started the rampage. He wore a patch, with the initials RWDS, believed to represent a right-wing neo-Nazi group.

He killed 8 people, including a 3-year-old and his parents and a pair of young sisters.

Others like Irvin Walker who survived being shot were left with injuries and memories.

In 5 minutes, it was all over. The attacker was shot and killed by police.

One year later, the mall unveiled a memorial with eight chimes to represent the eight lives lost. The plaque reads, "Always remembered. May 6, 2023."

"This year, there's been a lot of healing, a lot of prayer, and I would say Allen's stronger," said Mayor Brooks. "We've gone through a lot."

Andrea Lucia
Andrea-Lucia_cbsdfw.jpg

Andrea Lucia joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in September 2010, one day before a tornado swept through the area. She's been covering major stories across North Texas ever since.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 6:30 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.