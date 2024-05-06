Allen Philharmonic Orchestra honors victims of outlet mall shooting with special composition

ALLEN — May 6 marks one year since eight people were killed by a shooter while simply shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets.

The community, still nursing that pain, is holding a memorial to honor the memory of those lost.

Music can be an avenue for healing - local musicians have been working on a special piece of music to honor those lives lost a year ago.

"I've been commissioned by the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra to compose a new piece of orchestral music for a memorial service in Allen commemorating the lives of those lost in the mass shooting in Allen last year," said Lane Harder, a music theory and composition professor at SMU.

Harder has composed dozens of pieces of original music.

But his latest arrangement is perhaps his most significant.

"I see it as a big responsibility because we're not only talking about people's lives but also their memories," said Harder.

The orchestra will play Harder's piece, "In Lumine," at a memorial marking one year since the tragedy.

"We're trying to do our part to make something beautiful in the world in response to that" said Ryan Ross, music director of the Allen Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ross and his orchestra will give life to Harder's music, which features eight solos - one for each of the eight lives taken on May 6.

"Whether I'm feeling joy or sadness, there's always music that's part of that soundtrack," Ross said.

A melody of notes carefully arranged to soothe the soul and provide a sense of peace.

"When you lose a loved one, I think those who are left behind who loved that person, I think that they really want for the community and for people in their lives not to forget them. And so hopefully with a piece like this, hopefully their memory can remain," said Harder.

The remembrance event takes place Monday, May 6, at 6:30 pm at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The event is free to the public.