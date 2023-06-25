Allen community gathers to heal two months after mass shooting

Community of Allen comes together to heal two months after mass shooting

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's been almost two months since the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall that took the lives of eight North Texans and the community of Allen is still healing.

CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach was at Celebration Park in Allen Saturday where the community came together for Market Street Allen an annual free summer party for the whole community.

It's a summer tradition for the Allen community; there's plenty of good music, fireworks and a chance for kids to play and have fun.

But residents say this year is a little different.

"Everybody's coming together and it has taken its toll on everybody, especially the people that live in Allen, Texas," said resident Philip Miller. "We still talk about it all the time."

The mass shooting that happened just three miles away from the park is still on everyone's mind.

"It'll get better," Miller said. "It starts to get better everyday, but I think they'll be talking about this for years to come."

Notably, there was a larger security presence than ever before. 50% more police were brought in for this year's event, using drones, fencing, watch towers and officers on bike and foot to make sure everyone felt safe.

"We've limited our entrances so we know where people are coming in and going out," said Allen Mayor Baine Brooks.

A moment of silence was observed by thousands.

"Allen hearts were together, the Collin County hearts were with us, the state of Texas' hearts were with us and the hearts from around the United States were with us on that day and we felt it," said Mayor Brooks.

He says he's glad to see the community getting back to normal.

"You'll see that today—people just loving on each other and that's Allen," Mayor Brooks continued. "Allen's all about the people. The people make Allen, Allen."