Alleged serial rapist with HIV arrested in North Texas

CARROLLTON – A 25-year-old man with HIV is in custody for his alleged involvement in a series of rapes, Carrollton police said Wednesday.

Police say the man – Carlton Tambaoga – is currently in Denton County Jail.

Tambaoga was taken into custody on Feb. 12 after authorities were contacted by a sexual assault survivor receiving treatment at a local hospital. On Feb. 13, Tambaoga was charged with a second sexual assault offense. Since then, detectives have contacted and identified four additional victims, police said.

And police say they believe even more victims exist.

"Investigative findings suggest the suspect may have sexually assaulted additional victims throughout the DFW Metroplex, Houston… and Atlanta… who have not yet come forward," Carrollton police said in a news release.

Carrollton police say they understand some of the victims may be hesitant about filing a police report, but that they can contact a local sexual assault program and receive assistance.

"Additionally, survivors may be unaware that they can request one of these service advocates to be present during the time of reporting to a local police department," police said in the release.

Available resources, according to Carrollton police, include:

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center – (972) 641-7273

Parkland Victim Intervention Program/Rape Crisis Center – (214) 590-0430

Denton County Friends of the Family – (940) 382-7273

The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center (Collin County) – (800) 886-7273

The Women's Center (Tarrant County) – (817) 927-2737

National Sexual Assault Hotline – (800) 656-4673

Free STD Check – (214) 599-2173

In addition, police are urging anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.