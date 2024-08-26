Aledo mom creates trendy mini mums for Stanley Cups

ALEDO — It feels like homecoming mums get bigger and bigger each year. But this year, they're getting smaller.

At least according to Kristian Recio of Aledo.

"The mini ones, they are just so cute," Recio said.

She began making smaller mums for her children, who aren't old enough yet to have large mums for school.

One day, she popped a mini mum on the side of her Stanley Cup and realized what a great idea it truly was.

"Everybody has a Stanley! They are like an iconic thing... all the girls carry them around school now, everyone in the office has one," Recio added.

Accessories for Stanley Cups have grown in popularity thanks to social media apps like TikTok.

But Recio says nothing is more Texan than a homecoming mum adorning the side.

The mini mums can be decorated with school colors, charms, bows, or any design that fits your style.

And the best part? They're quick to make—taking only about 10 minutes—and far more affordable than traditional homecoming mums.

Recio's idea has caught on quickly.

After sharing her creations online, she's received interest from all over Texas, including San Antonio, Keller, Haltom, Burleson, and Castleberry.

Now, she's making more and more mini mums, hoping to spread school spirit and joy while showing that bigger isn't always better.

"The big ones are beautiful, of course, but there can be something for everybody," Recio said.

If you're interested in a mini mum, you can contact kristianrecio31@gmail.com.