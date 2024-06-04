Lost pets, displaced wildlife on rise after recent storms: North Texas shelters, cities sounding alarms

DALLAS – As recovery continues, North Texas shelters and cities are sounding the alarm about an increase in lost pets and displaced wildlife in the days after storms hit the area.

Carrolton resident Cristina Leiva says her dog Meeklo went missing after a round of storms last week in the Arbor Creek area.

"I'm calling all the shelters and all the emergency vet hospitals near me," Leiva said. "I am driving around the neighborhood calling his name in the morning. I'm praying for a miracle. At this point, I'm praying that the community helps me find him – that he gets brought home."

North Texas shelters, especially Dallas Animal Services, have been overwhelmed with the number of lost dogs and lost cats they've received in the wake of recent storms. Currently, the shelter is 150% overcapacity for cats and 130% for dogs.

"Our intake for dogs was about roughly 20 dogs higher than last week. Our increase in cats was about 30 pets higher than last week," said Sarah Sheek with Dallas Animal Services.

Sheek said the shelter is now relying on postings to social media to help find pet owners.

"We encourage people to file a lost pet report with 'Petco Love Lost Review,'" Sheek said. "You can access all the incoming lost pets that are on our website, or you can just come in person."

Plano Animal Services Director Jayme Cantrell said North Texas residents should also expect to see more wildlife displaced from the storms, such as birds, bobcats, possums and coyotes.

"Severe weather impacts wildlife just as much as it impacts us," Cantrell said. "Their homes get blown down. They end up being stuck in floods. So, you just have to be aware of the fact that they may be there and contact us if they are close to your homes."

Dallas Parks and Recreation director said they have rehabilitated an eaglet that fell out of its nest during Tuesday's severe weather. The eaglet is now flying to nearby trees and has gotten the attention of its parents, who are slowly working to reunite with the baby.