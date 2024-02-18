After a chilly start its back to springtime temps this week

Warming trend this week will bring the first 80s since Dec.

NORTH TEXAS - Lows Sunday morning dipped down to the 20s, a reminder that the calendar still says February.

The DFW Airport spent around six hours below freezing so Sunday morning would be considered a "Hard Freeze," one that could kill any tender plants.

That's bad news for any plants that tried to start the growing season early. We typically get more than six freezing nights in the month and this one was our first at DFW. There have only been 15 freezing nights this season so far, about half the number you'd expect.

Our winters are getting warmer, and DFW is logging fewer freezes as our growing season is getting longer. This is all part of the climate change we are going through. Looking at the years since 2014, there have been only two years when the last freezes of the cold season occurred past the 30-year average date of March 12. They were the last two years.

It will not be freezing Monday morning but still, expect a chill in the air with enough wind to produce a wind chill near freezing.

Highs will quickly warm to the mid 60s by afternoon, a very nice President's Day.

As we look to the last days of February, it appears there won't be another freeze this month.

Spring weather comes rushing back. By Wednesday we are expecting the warmest day of the year so far.

We are right back to our early spring weather. No rain in the 7-day forecast but well-above-normal temperatures are expected to close the month.