Watch CBS News
Local News

After a chilly start its back to springtime temps this week

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Warming trend this week will bring the first 80s since Dec.
Warming trend this week will bring the first 80s since Dec. 03:21

NORTH TEXAS - Lows Sunday morning dipped down to the 20s, a reminder that the calendar still says February.

download.png

The DFW Airport spent around six hours below freezing so Sunday morning would be considered a "Hard Freeze," one that could kill any tender plants.

download.png

That's bad news for any plants that tried to start the growing season early. We typically get more than six freezing nights in the month and this one was our first at DFW. There have only been 15 freezing nights this season so far, about half the number you'd expect.

download.png

Our winters are getting warmer, and DFW is logging fewer freezes as our growing season is getting longer. This is all part of the climate change we are going through. Looking at the years since 2014, there have been only two years when the last freezes of the cold season occurred past the 30-year average date of March 12. They were the last two years.

download.png

It will not be freezing Monday morning but still, expect a chill in the air with enough wind to produce a wind chill near freezing.

download.png

Highs will quickly warm to the mid 60s by afternoon, a very nice President's Day.

download.png

  As we look to the last days of February, it appears there won't be another freeze this month.

download.png

Spring weather comes rushing back.  By Wednesday we are expecting the warmest day of the year so far.

download.png

We are right back to our early spring weather. No rain in the 7-day forecast but well-above-normal temperatures are expected to close the month.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 6:36 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.