Adrián Beltré to wear Texas Rangers logo on Baseball Hall of Fame plaque

ARLINGTON – Adrián Beltré has selected the Texas Rangers logo for the cap he will wear on his National Baseball Hall of Fame plaque, the team announced Friday.

Beltré was elected into the Hall of Fame last month. Out of his 21 years in the MLB, Beltré spent the last eight with the Rangers.

"I am grateful for the time I spent with all of my teams during my career," said Beltré, who was elected to the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "Looking back, I played more years in Texas than anywhere else and I believe my time with the Rangers represents the peak of my career, individually and from a team standpoint. But I could not have made this journey to Cooperstown without the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and their fans, and I am proud that each of the teams I played with will be listed on my Hall of Fame plaque."

Three of Beltré's four All-Star Game selections and three of his five Gold Glove Awards were earned with the Rangers in addition to his only World Series appearance in 2011.

According to the Rangers, Beltré is the first-ever Hall of Fame third baseman born outside of the United States.

"The Rangers are honored that Adrián Beltré has selected the Texas "T" for his Hall of Fame plaque," said Rangers' Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis. "It was a privilege for our organization and our fans to watch Adrián in a Rangers uniform for the final eight seasons of his remarkable career. His passion and dedication were evident each and every day on the field, and his leadership in the clubhouse left an indelible mark on his teammates and coaches. We witnessed many of his incredible career accomplishments during that time, and we are proud Adrián is joining Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez in representing this franchise in baseball's most hallowed hall."

The induction ceremonies for the Class of 2024 will be on Sunday, July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.