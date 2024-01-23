Former Texas Ranger Adrián Beltré elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame.

Beltré was picked on 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%.

According to the Rangers, Beltré is the first-ever Hall of Fame third baseman born outside of the United States.

They will join former manager Jim Leyland in the induction ceremonies for the Class of 2024 on Sunday, July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.

"On behalf of the entire Texas Rangers organization, I want to congratulate Adrián Beltré on his election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame," said Rangers' Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis. "For more than two decades, Adrián excelled both offensively and defensively as one of the top third basemen in Major League history. His competitiveness and desire to be in the lineup every day, no matter the circumstances, earned him the utmost respect and admiration from his peers."

Beltré is the 19th third baseman to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the tenth selected in BBWAA voting.