A new COVID vaccine booster is available to North Texans

New COVID vaccine booster available to North Texans

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new COVID booster can now be found at CVS stores and other pharmacies across North Texas.

The shot is recommended for anyone six months of age or older.

The CDC and local pharmacists are urging people to get it as COVID cases continue to rise.

The shot may not protect you from getting the illness, but doctors say it's designed to keep you out of the hospital.

"Even if you become exposed to [COVID], your body is able to mount that immune system response, decreasing the symptoms, decreasing the duration, or flat out preventing it," said Dr. Tim Morrison, pharmacist and district leader at CVS Health.