Cloudy, windy and cooler with a few passing showers Sunday

NORTH TEXAS - The great thing about Friday night's rain was how well-distributed it was. Also, no damage was reported even though we had some radar-indicated 60mph winds as it moved over south Dallas County.

Heavy rain and gusty winds swept over every county of North Texas. DFW logged just under 1" of rain, and most places had around that amount as well. Radar estimates show nearly 2" in many locations.

The rain was gone by Saturday morning but clouds stayed till the noon hour. Then was just a gorgeous afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures getting into the upper 60s. Sunday? Not so nice.

Sunday, a low-pressure system is going to race across North Texas. Once it gets to the east of the metroplex, by daybreak, we'll start seeing some passing showers as the winds pick up from the northwest. I'm expecting mostly cloudy skies all day from this as well.

The high for Sunday will barely reach 60° so wear a couple of layers, the wind and lack of sunshine will make it feel colder.

Please don't change any outdoor plans, these will be quick-moving showers but a couple of rounds through the day and early evening. Amounts don't look nearly as generous as Friday night.

Rain chances leave Sunday night and don't return again until the end of the week. We are likely going to get more rain by next weekend. But this will be the second week in a row this winter of some very mild temperatures, right on the heels of a cold January, the second coldest month in the last 12 years at DFW.

January was cold but it also gave us above-normal rainfall. The February outlook is calling for another month like that. This could help shore up the water supply for some of our area lakes going into the Spring.