A cold front is moving into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front will come through North Texas Wednesday evening. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler weather.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Bosque, Hill, Hood, Johnson and Somervell until 7:45 p.m. Winds may reach 70 mph.

A front could kick up more storms Wednesday evening as it pushes south overnight.

If it slows down, North Texas could end up with very heavy rain across the southeast counties down the I-45 corridor on Thursday. The First Alert Weather team will keep an eye on this possibility. Otherwise, just a few afternoon showers riding in on a north wind.

There are not great rain chances for Thursday, but there is great news about cooler weather—dry weather for Friday and Saturday and just a little warmer.

Another summer cold front arrives on Sunday and stalls out over North Texas. This brings a very good chance of rain and highs closer to the closing days of May than the middle of July.

The typical high in mid-July is around 96°-97° degrees. It appears we could stay below that for the next 6 days if not the rest of the month!

The outlook is for an extended break from the July heat. So refreshing!

Here is your 7-day forecast. It includes non-July weather-like days and days of rain chances and high in the 80's.