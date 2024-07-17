Watch CBS News
A cold front is moving into North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — A cold front will come through North Texas Wednesday evening. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday along with cooler weather.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Bosque, Hill, Hood, Johnson and Somervell until 7:45 p.m. Winds may reach 70 mph.

download.png

A front could kick up more storms Wednesday evening as it pushes south overnight.

download.png

If it slows down, North Texas could end up with very heavy rain across the southeast counties down the I-45 corridor on Thursday. The First Alert Weather team will keep an eye on this possibility. Otherwise, just a few afternoon showers riding in on a north wind.

download.png

There are not great rain chances for Thursday, but there is great news about cooler weather—dry weather for Friday and Saturday and just a little warmer. 

download.png

Another summer cold front arrives on Sunday and stalls out over North Texas. This brings a very good chance of rain and highs closer to the closing days of May than the middle of July.

download.png

The typical high in mid-July is around 96°-97° degrees. It appears we could stay below that for the next 6 days if not the rest of the month!  

download.png

The outlook is for an extended break from the July heat. So refreshing!

download.png

Here is your 7-day forecast. It includes non-July weather-like days and days of rain chances and high in the 80's.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

