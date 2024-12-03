Vickery Meadow neighborhood celebrates diversity with 7th annual Festival of Lights

DALLAS — In one of Dallas' most diverse neighborhoods, residents are being treated to a special holiday celebration.

Tuesday night, the 7th annual Vickery Meadow's Festival of Lights took place. Every year, it brings holiday cheer to the Vickery Meadow neighborhood.

The area, just east of Central Expressway near Park Lane, is home to a large immigrant and refugee population.

"I hope they just feel loved and cared for with all of us showing up just to love on them," participant HHM Health's Haley Crabtree said.

The event, hosted by the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation, brings multiple organizations together to help families struggling to make ends meet.

They treated them to pictures with Santa, toys, and hot meals.

Susan Mathew's restaurant Oh My Curry made enough food for 600 people.

"We are helping the families," she said. "We cannot do anything else, but we can do food for them."

Organizers said a lot of these families move here with limited resources, not knowing anyone, so events like this are very meaningful.

"I'm very happy to see people," Abeba Tegegne said.

Originally from Ethiopia, Tegegne has lived in the neighborhood for four years.

"It's good always to organize something like this to get people together, to know each other, to know the neighborhood and to show kindness," she said.

She said there's no better way to celebrate the holiday season.