66-year-old woman dies from hyperthermia amid triple-digit heat streak in North Texas

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS Texas

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSNewsTexas.com)  During a days-long streak of triple-digit heat, a 66-year-old woman from North Richland Hills died from hyperthermia Tuesday.

Police said the woman was found around 5:30 p.m. Monday by a neighbor at the Villas On Bear Creek, a senior living apartment complex. She was then taken to a nearby hospital where she died hours later at 12:30 a.m.

No other information regarding her death is known at this time, but the high at DFW Airport Monday was 102 degrees.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 7:11 PM

