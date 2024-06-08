60,000 people expected at the three-day Fan Expo Dallas

NORTH TEXAS – About 60,000 people are expected to attend the three-day Fan Expo Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. It's the largest gaming, sci-fi, horror, and anime convention in Texas.

Fans of comic books, movies, and TV competed in cosplay contests, attended meet and greets with their favorite stars, and took in iconic characters at exhibits.

The Rodriguez couple drove five hours from San Antonio for their 4th expo.

"The vibes are great. It's like big city, small town kind of vibes. We love meeting people who have the same interests as us and people who are crazy big fans of everything," Mariah Rodriguez said.

"The emotions are all over the place right now from excited to anxiety and kind of a little bit of everything. You're basically meeting your childhood," Joseph Rodriguez said.

Fan Expo Dallas Vice President Andrew Moyes said one of the biggest draws is celebrity autographs.

"Fan Expo Dallas really knows how to pull out all the stops and bring out some of the biggest stars of the big and small screen," Moyes said. "We've got David Tennant joining us today, and Jodie Whittaker also of Doctor Who fame. Matt Mickelson and Susan Sarandon are here as well."

Vendors are selling everything from watches and costumes to character boxes and artwork.

The Fan Expo Dallas is open from 10 to 5 Sunday. Click here for more information.