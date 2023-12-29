60-year-old man dies weeks after being assaulted in Dallas
DALLAS — Police say 60-year-old Ira Lollis, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in an assault earlier this month.
On Saturday, December 9, Dallas police responded to a call in the 100 block of Polk St.
Investigators say Lollis was assaulted by unknown individuals and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Officers confirmed that Lollis died at the hospital on Wednesday, December 27 as a result of his injuries.
Authorities ask that anyone with information call Detective White at 214-671-3690. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).
