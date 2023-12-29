Watch CBS News
Local

60-year-old man dies weeks after being assaulted in Dallas

By Nathalie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS — Police say 60-year-old Ira Lollis, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in an assault earlier this month.

On Saturday, December 9, Dallas police responded to a call in the 100 block of Polk St. 

Investigators say Lollis was assaulted by unknown individuals and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers confirmed that Lollis died at the hospital on Wednesday, December 27 as a result of his injuries.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call Detective White at 214-671-3690. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

First published on December 29, 2023 / 8:51 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.