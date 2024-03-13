60 displaced in east Fort Worth apartment fire

FORT WORTH — Sixty people are displaced after a two-alarm fire at an east Fort Worth apartment complex.

Crews with the Fort Worth Fire Department were called to the 2100 block of Handley Drive around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, where heavy smoke and fire were seen.

Two victims suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Thirteen units were affected, displacing 60 people. The Red Cross is assisting.

It is not currently known what caused the fire.