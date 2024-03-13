Watch CBS News
Local News

60 displaced in east Fort Worth apartment fire

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

FORT WORTH — Sixty people are displaced after a two-alarm fire at an east Fort Worth apartment complex.

Crews with the Fort Worth Fire Department were called to the 2100 block of Handley Drive around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, where heavy smoke and fire were seen.

Two victims suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Thirteen units were affected, displacing 60 people. The Red Cross is assisting.

It is not currently known what caused the fire.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 9:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.