Fourth of July events and fireworks shows in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Need some plans for the Fourth of July? We've got you covered!

Check out an array of events and firework shows across North Texas below.

July 1

DENTON

Yankee Doodle Parade, 9 a.m.

Free admission

Deck out in red, white, and blue for this patriotic occasion, or watch from your lawn chair on the square as the parade rolls out. The parade route begins near the Wells Fargo building at Austin Street and Hickory Street, continues around the square, then down McKinney Street to the Denton Civic Center.

July 2

GARLAND

Star Spangled Spectacular, 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Free admission

This free family event includes inflatables, a live DJ in the park, food trucks and vendors, live entertainment and fireworks. Don't forget your sunscreen and chairs/blankets. Patrons should carpool and plan to arrive early as onsite parking is limited. DART transportation will be available.

July 3

ADDISON

Kaboom Town, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission, but advanced online ticket required

Addison's Kaboom Town offers a diverse range of entertainment, including the Addison Airport Air Show, a performance by Dallas Winds Symphony and a fireworks show that starts at 9:30 p.m. There will also be food vendors and free activities for kids. The park opens at 5 p.m. and is free for visitors, but advanced online tickets are required. General admission is sold out, but hotel packages with guaranteed admission are still available.

ARLINGTON

Light Up Arlington, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Free admission

Enjoy multiple stages of entertainment, food trucks, face painting, and fireworks launched from the roof of City Tower and set to music from 95.9 The Ranch. Fireworks start at 9:50 p.m.

DENTON

Fourth of July Jubilee, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Free admission

Celebrate Independence Day downtown on the square with patriotic fun and activities for all ages. This free family-friendly event features live music, food from local vendors, inflatables, games, rock climbing, face painting, photo opportunities, hot dog eating contest, and to cap off the evening, a drone show.

FRISCO

Frisco Freedom Fest, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Join in the fun as the City of Frisco kicks off Freedom Fest with a Night at the Races! Participate in the Hotter 'n Firecrackers 5K Glow Run, cornhole tournament, Dachshund Dash and the Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade.

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Rocks, 6 p.m.

General admission for rideshare is $10

Mansfield Rocks returns to Big League Dreams and Hawaiian Falls. Enjoy games, food, live music, activities, slides and wave pool at Hawaiian Falls and cap it off with the fireworks show. Parking pass tickets are sold out but rideshare tickets are available for $10 for those being dropped off.

July 4

ARLINGTON

Arlington Independence Day Parade, 9 a.m.

One of the largest Fourth of July parades in Texas kicks off at 9 a.m. in Downtown Arlington.

DALLAS

Fair Park Fourth, 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

Fair Park Fourth will feature hands-on activities for kids, local market vendors, live music, entertainment, food trucks and other concession offerings. In addition to the fun-filled activations for all, Fair Park Fourth will light the sky with a firework show. Guests can experience the show from inside the iconic Cotton Bowl Stadium or across Fair Park.

GRAND PRAIRIE

Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Festival, 3 p.m.

General admission is $10, parking is $20

The Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration at Lone Star Park on July 3 and 4 features live horse racing, live music by Vegas Stars, and an expanded Family Fun Park with bounce houses, face painters, tattoo artists, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more. After the races conclude each night, there will be a fireworks show choreographed to music.

BEDFORD

4th Fest, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

Bedford 4th Fest features free live music by The Inspiration Band, a kid's zone, food trucks, marketplace, and a spectacular fireworks show when the sun goes down. Attendees can bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and non-alcoholic beverages (no glass containers are permitted). Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

DUNCANVILLE

4th of July Celebration, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

The City of Duncanville is hosting an Independence Day Celebration at Armstrong Park. The event promises to be a fun-filled evening for the whole family, with plenty of activities and entertainment from food vendors, bounce houses and food trucks.

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth's Fourth, 5 p.m.

Free admission

Fort Worth is throwing its 16th year of this Independence Day celebration along the banks of the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion. Enjoy an evening of festival food, cold drinks, kids' activities, live music, and an amazing fireworks show.

FRISCO

Frisco Freedom Fest, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission

Favorite attractions at Frisco Freedom Fest include: Party in the Plaza, Taste of Frisco and Patriotic Vendor Village. The Party in the Plaza begins at 4 p.m., with the National Anthem and flag ceremony. Then, watch the 20-minute long fireworks show.

GRANBURY

Hometown 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.

Free admission

Watch as colorful floats, marching bands, and community organizations come together to showcase their patriotic spirit and love for their country. And as the sun sets on the evening of July 4th, the excitement will reach an all time high with a breathtaking fireworks display that will light up the night sky over Lake Granbury.

GRAPEVINE

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, 9:30 p.m.

Admission varies

Celebrate America's birthday at this year's July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza complete with spectacular fireworks set to patriotic music. Viewing locations listed here include some of Grapevine's lakeside parks and are subject to change. Parking or entry fees may apply.

IRVING

Parade, 9 a.m.

Watermelon Social, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Live music and fireworks show, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission and parking varies

Join the City of Irving as they kick off a day of celebrating Independence Day! Attend the parade, join the Watermelon Social, then wrap up with live music and a fireworks show.

PLANO

All American 4th, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Free admission

Celebrate Independence Day at Plano's All American 4th. The festival is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 pm and fireworks beginning at 9:30 pm. Parking will be available at Collin College (2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway).