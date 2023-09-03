Over 4,000-acre wildfire forces evacuations in Huntsville

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

Temperatures continue to heat up over the holiday weekend

WALKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A large wildfire burning over 4,000 acres in Huntsville is forcing evacuations of parts of the city during what forecasters predict will be a very hot Labor Day weekend.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the "Game Preserve Fire," has burned an estimated 4,254 acres and is 40% contained, as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

TFS says aircraft are dropping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

An updated Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the #GamePreserveFire in Walker County [NOTAM: FDC 3/4932, https://t.co/IDdaFgyY28]. Please avoid the area to create a safe space for firefighting aircraft. pic.twitter.com/lTP2o3sKmM — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) September 2, 2023

TFS said the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and grew from 100 acres to 1,200 acres by Friday night.

Waker County Emergency Management Office recommended evacuation for everyone within 3 miles of Lost Indian Camp Road. Evacuations have been ordered for Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Rd, and Branded For Christ Church, according to Walker County Emergency Management.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the county's emergency management officer says no homes have been reported lost.

Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to "enhance Texas' wildfire suppression efforts" over Labor Day Weekend.