Over 4,000-acre wildfire forces evacuations in Huntsville

By S.E. Jenkins

WALKER COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A large wildfire burning over 4,000 acres in Huntsville is forcing evacuations of parts of the city during what forecasters predict will be a very hot Labor Day weekend.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the "Game Preserve Fire," has burned an estimated 4,254 acres and is 40% contained, as of 9 p.m. Saturday.

 TFS says aircraft are dropping water to assist with firefighting efforts.

TFS said the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Friday and grew from 100 acres to 1,200 acres by Friday night.

Waker County Emergency Management Office recommended evacuation for everyone within 3 miles of Lost Indian Camp Road. Evacuations have been ordered for Cedar Ridge subdivision, Brimberry Rd, and Branded For Christ Church, according to Walker County Emergency Management.  

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the county's emergency management officer says no homes have been reported lost.

Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott activated the Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to "enhance Texas' wildfire suppression efforts" over Labor Day Weekend.  

