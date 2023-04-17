4 years later, where is Dallas mother Prisma Reyes?

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - April 17 marks four years since the disappearance of Dallas mother Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes.

Prisma Reyes Mesquite Police Department

Her family filed a missing person's report when she failed to pick up her son from daycare. He was six years old at the time, and Reyes' family said she would never leave him.

The last sign of Reyes is surveillance video outside a Dallas apartment complex where her white 2017 Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned the day after she was reported missing. At some point several cars drive into the gated apartment parking lot and Reyes hops out of the Jeep and runs in before the gate closes.

Another video from that day shows her sitting at a restaurant bar and talking on her cell phone. Reyes' was wearing the clothes (jeans and a red polo shirt) she was last seen in.

Her mother, Lilia Peralta spoke to CBS News Texas at the time of her daughter's disappearance.

"I don't feel good... worried for my daughter," she said. "I would want the people who see her, or if somebody has seen something to give information to the police. Because mothers and fathers... we love our kids very much.

Despite Reyes' story making national headlines, and exhaustive searches by law enforcement, there's still no sign of her.

Reyes is Hispanic, 5'2" and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about her disappearance or has any information about the missing person case is asked to contact Mesquite police at 972.285.6336.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the Mesquite Police Department and is awaiting comment.