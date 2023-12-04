Suspected Royce Drive shooter dead after fleeing to Austin in a stolen car

DALLAS – The man accused of killing four people at a house in Dallas Sunday afternoon is dead after he shot himself during a confrontation with police near Austin.

The gunman has been identified as 21-year-old Byron Carillo. Police say he had an ankle monitor on his leg at the time of the shooting for a 2021 aggravated assault charge. He cut off the ankle monitor at some point, police say, before or immediately after the shooting.

Left: Karina Lopez, Logan De La Cruz, Vanessa De La Cruz. Right: Logan De La Cruz.

Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50, were all fatally shot in the home in the 9700 block of Royce Drive.

A 15-year-old girl was also shot and taken to a local hospital. She has since been treated and released. A 13-year-old was in the house at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.

Carillo then left the scene, stole a vehicle and headed south on I-35. He was located by highway patrol in the Austin area, where he got into a pursuit with officers before crashing into a ditch and running away.

When officers got close to Carillo, they say he shot himself in the head and died at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is not known.