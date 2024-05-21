Police seek to identify 4 persons of interest in deadly Fort Worth nightclub shooting

FORT WORTH — Fort Worth Police released video of four persons of interest in a fatal shooting at the El Gallito nightclub on May 19 and is asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Edgar Salgado was fatally shot inside El Gallito around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The nightclub is located in the 3200 block of N. Main Street, just a mile north of the Fort Worth Stockyards. Saldgado's was the second of two shooting deaths, two weekends in a row at the same nightclub.

Fort Worth PD says the persons of interest are two Hispanic females and two Hispanic males. The males may be of Puerto Rican descent and go by "Julio" and "Gabriel," according to the police.

Both women and men left the nightclub in what Fort Worth PD believes is a grey sedan.

Fort Worth Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sullivan at 817-392-4718. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County, 817-392-4340.

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects of interest.



On May 19, 2024 at approximately 4:00 a.m., Edgar Salgado was shot and killed inside the El Gallito bar located at 3202 N. Main St. Attached is video of persons of interest… pic.twitter.com/HyvenzPT2d — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 21, 2024