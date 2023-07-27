4 boys lead Fort Worth police on brief chase in stolen vehicle

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Four boys led police on a brief car chase in a stolen vehicle overnight.

It started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the QuikTrip located at 6601 Brentwood Stair Rd.

Fort Worth police were made aware that a stolen vehicle was parked in the QuikTrip parking lot. When police approached the stolen vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse, striking the front of the officer's vehicle as they fled the scene.

Police pursued the vehicle westbound on Brentwood Stair Road and around 3:45 a.m. deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to collide with a tree near the intersection of Rosedale Street and Conner Avenue.

The four boys then fled the scene by foot.

Around 4 a.m., all of the suspects were located and taken into custody.

One of the suspects was taken to Cook Children's Hospital due to a head injury and was released to his parent. Two other passengers were also released to their parents. The driver was taken to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Justice Center.