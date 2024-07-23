3rd teen arrested, charged with capital murder in Dallas shooting

DALLAS – A third teenager has been arrested and charged in the mid-July shooting death of an 18-year-old man near Victory Plaza.

Christopher Gaines, 19, has been charged with capital murder, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Previously, two girls, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in connection with the death of Jake Reynosa. Police said Reynosa was approached by at least three people near the intersection of North Houston Street and Nowitzki Way in a robbery attempt.

The victim was shot while trying to get away from the suspects, police said.

Police said they found the car believed to have been used by the suspects, but the three fled when officers tried to pull the vehicle over near the intersection of Elm and Ervay streets.

Although police did not say who fired the shot that killed Reynosa, they said the two teenage girls did not do so.