39th annual Candlelight Christmas in Ryan Place includes oldest functioning school in FWISD

FORT WORTH - The annual Candlelight Christmas in Ryan Place takes place every year during the first weekend in December and this year, the tour features the oldest functioning school in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

E.M. Daggett Elementary was built in 1909 and is included in the 29th annual holiday tour of homes.

Daggett Elementary consists of four buildings constructed at four different times.

The first Northwest Building, on the northwest side facing College, was built in 1909 for a total cost of $28,240.42.

Five years later, the other Northwest Building, this one facing Alston, was built for $44,100. Together, those two buildings held 18 classrooms.

The South Building was constructed in 1926. It is two stories tall and also contains a full basement.

In 1988, the Middle Building was built. It connected the North and South Buildings. The Middle Building is also two stories but does not have a basement. The gym, cafeteria, library and additional classrooms are located in the Middle Building.

The annual tour features a mix of homes from mansions to bungalows that represent the architectural range found within the Historic Ryan Place Neighborhood.

The tour continues through Sunday.