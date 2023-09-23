Watch CBS News
33-year-old man dies after being found shot, lying in Arlington street

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 33-year-old man is dead after he was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday night.

Arlington police were called to the 1800 block of  E. Mitchell Street for a reported shooting around 11:50 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. APD was told on Saturday that the man succumbed to his injuries.

After investigating, detectives believe the victim got into a physical fight with a group of people, and during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot him. The suspects then left the scene.

APD said this does not appear to be a random incident and believes the victim and at least one of the suspects knew each other.

Detectives are currently following up on leads and said no arrests have been made. They're asking residents of the area to check their home surveillance cameras for any possible video evidence. 

The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

This a developing story.

