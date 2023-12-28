Watch CBS News
3 teens hurt in Dallas shooting

DALLAS -  Police are searching for a suspect after three teenagers were shot in Dallas early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Bickers Street near the Holystone Street intersection. Police say the victims were in a car at the time. 

A fourth teen, who was also in the car but was not hurt, told police the shooter walked up to the passenger side of the car and started firing. 

The teens who were shot were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

