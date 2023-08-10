3 teens arrested in connection to Dallas carjacking, shooting that left police officer injured

Search continues for 3 people involved in shooting of DPD officer

Search continues for 3 people involved in shooting of DPD officer

Search continues for 3 people involved in shooting of DPD officer

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three teenagers were arrested in Louisiana Wednesday in connection to a shooting that left a Dallas police officer injured earlier that day.

At 12:45 a.m. Aug. 9, a northwest officer contacted 911 saying he had been shot and his unmarked car had been stolen in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway, police said.

The officer was subsequently taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and his vehicle was eventually recovered.

Hours later, police found and arrested three suspects across state lines in Shreveport. They have since been identified as Redricous Lewis, 19; Redtravion Polk, 17; and Xavier Cook, 18.

All were charged with aggravated robbery.

The investigation into the carjacking and officer's shooting is ongoing, and police said additional charges are possible.