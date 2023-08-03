3 teen girls recovering after overdosing on fentanyl at Garland's Firewheel Town Center, police say

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three teenage girls are recovering after overdosing on fentanyl at Garland's Firewheel Town Center Tuesday evening, police said.

Just before 5 p.m. Aug. 1, first responders were sent to three overdose calls: two at the TGI Friday's off Coneflower Drive and one at the AMC movie theater across the street.

Upon arrival, paramedics administered Narcan to three teens before taking them to a local hospital where they're now recovering. "These efforts undoubtedly saved the lives of these young people," a spokesperson for the Garland Police Department said.

Police later identified the suspect who supplied them with fentanyl pills as 19-year-old Erik Santos. He has since been charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Serious Bodily Injury—a first-degree felony.

Anyone in need of advice or answers in regard to fentanyl or fentanyl addiction is encouraged to give the department's behavioral health unit a call at 972-205-4604, "no questions asked."