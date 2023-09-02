3 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Allen park, police say
ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an Allen park Friday evening, police said.
Around 6:35 p.m. Sept. 1, police were sent to a shooting call in the parking lot of Spirit Park, off Ridgeview Drive.
When officers arrived, they found three people inside a vehicle with "apparent gunshot wounds." All were confirmed deceased at the scene.
Police said the victims' identities are not being released at this time and that the department is conducting a "thorough investigation."
In the meantime, Spirit Park and surrounding trails have been closed.
