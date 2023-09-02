Watch CBS News
3 people found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Allen park, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

CBS Texas

ALLEN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at an Allen park Friday evening, police said.

Around 6:35 p.m. Sept. 1, police were sent to a shooting call in the parking lot of Spirit Park, off Ridgeview Drive.

When officers arrived, they found three people inside a vehicle with "apparent gunshot wounds." All were confirmed deceased at the scene.

Police said the victims' identities are not being released at this time and that the department is conducting a "thorough investigation."

In the meantime, Spirit Park and surrounding trails have been closed.

